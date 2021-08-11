PegNet Price Up 40.2% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $298,458.90 and $722.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.54 or 0.99965669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00843121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.