Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.61 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.