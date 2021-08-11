Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $70.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

