Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Down to $15.69

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $15.08. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 2,194 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The firm has a market cap of $652.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

