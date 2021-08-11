Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PEN traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $255.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,161. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.86.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $64,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $9,254,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

