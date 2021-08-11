Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $308.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $299.00 to $308.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Shares of PEN opened at $258.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.84, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.86.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $64,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

