People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,269 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders sold 26,462 shares of company stock valued at $510,129 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

