PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo continued its robust surprise trend for the 10th straight quarter in second-quarter 2021. Its top and bottom-line reflected favorable year-over-year comparisons as it lapped the pandemic-led closures of the prior-year quarter. It witnessed strong revenue growth across developed and developing as well as emerging economies as the impacts related to closures subsided. It also gained from the resilience and strength in its global snacks and foods business and growth in the beverage category. It continues to gain from brand investments, go-to-market systems, supply chain, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. However, shares of PepsiCo have lagged the industry year to date. It witnessed soft gross margins the mix impacts from the international acquisitions. Soft trends in QFNA partly hurt volume.”

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PEP opened at $154.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.