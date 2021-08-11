Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $621.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.52. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $634.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

