Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,331 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96.

