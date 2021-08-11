Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MongoDB by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Shares of MDB opened at $364.47 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

