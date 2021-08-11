Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,562,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

NYSE:MLM opened at $378.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

