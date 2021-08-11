Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,329 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.76.

