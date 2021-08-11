PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock Price Up 2%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 24,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 57,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.63.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 18.58%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

