Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.51. The stock had a trading volume of 355,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

