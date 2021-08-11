Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.21. 33,962,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

