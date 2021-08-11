Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $789.22. The stock had a trading volume of 420,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

