Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,273,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 247,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 91,691 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 487.1% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,016 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,231,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,035. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62.

