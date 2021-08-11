Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,489. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

