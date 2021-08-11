Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Richard Chen Sells 4,436 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $6,276.87.

Personalis stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

