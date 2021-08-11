Peter Farmakis Sells 38,481 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Farmakis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40.

JELD stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 217,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

