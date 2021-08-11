Peter M. Moglia Sells 12,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

