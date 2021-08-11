PGGM Investments Buys 755 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McKesson were worth $59,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in McKesson by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.31. 918,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

