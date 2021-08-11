PGGM Investments Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,777 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 4.3% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,025,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $128.90. 2,527,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.90. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.