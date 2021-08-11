PGGM Investments Has $110.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $110,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

LOW traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.52. 3,352,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,140. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

