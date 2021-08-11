PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,071,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,000 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 5.99% of CubeSmart worth $559,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 716,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

