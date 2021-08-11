PGGM Investments Sells 23,883 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,883 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Cummins worth $67,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

CMI stock traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,974. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.