PGGM Investments Sells 38,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,725.58. 764,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,528.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

