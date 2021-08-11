Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 5,522 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $673.10 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

