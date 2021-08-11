Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 5,522 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.73.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $673.10 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
