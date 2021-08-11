Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PECO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $31.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

