Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of PECO stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.