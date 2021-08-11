Phunware (PHUN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phunware alerts:

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Phunware at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.