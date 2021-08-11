Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.50

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 95.74 ($1.25), with a volume of 859619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.25).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £524.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.