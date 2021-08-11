Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Head-To-Head Review

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 18 1 2.83

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $188.43, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.48 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -20.38 Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 5.53 -$200.00 million $1.64 92.37

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Pioneer Natural Resources 3.49% 8.91% 5.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

