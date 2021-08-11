Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.59%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.