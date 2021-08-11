Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.09.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.10. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion and a PE ratio of -9.53.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

