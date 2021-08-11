Piper Sandler Comments on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

