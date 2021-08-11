Piper Sandler Comments on Natera, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,422 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natera by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

