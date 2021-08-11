Piper Sandler Comments on The Allstate Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Shares of ALL opened at $134.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.07. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

