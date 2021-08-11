Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CLVS stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $583.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 685,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 339,453 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

