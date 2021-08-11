Piper Sandler Weighs in on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

BDX stock opened at $238.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

