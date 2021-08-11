Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.97. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 425,384 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $227.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the second quarter valued at $360,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

