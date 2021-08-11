PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00886397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00112627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043153 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars.

