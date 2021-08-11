Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $3,667,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,442.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

