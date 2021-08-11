PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

PLNT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 1,118,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.