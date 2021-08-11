PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,193,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.66. 194,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

