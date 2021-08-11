POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.88

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.