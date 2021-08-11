Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.06 ($123.60).

PAH3 stock opened at €89.58 ($105.39) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a one year high of €102.00 ($120.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.80.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

