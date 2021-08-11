Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,009.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

