Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

